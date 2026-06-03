Strong Performance Continues at CSTM's A&T Segment: What's Next?

Constellium SE CSTM continues to benefit from strength in its Aerospace & Transportation (A&T) segment. The segment’s shipments increased 18% to 60 thousand metric tons in the first quarter of 2026. The results were driven by higher shipments of aerospace and transportation, industry and defense (TID) rolled products.



Shipments also benefited from ongoing supply shortages of automotive rolled products in North America. Also, revenues from the segment increased 30% to nearly $609 million in the quarter, supported by strong shipments and metal prices.



Rising aluminum prices have been providing support to domestic producers like Constellium. Geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran have heightened concerns over potential disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route, leading to tighter supply conditions. Consequently, higher aluminum prices are benefiting major industry participants, including Constellium.



Also, in the first quarter, the company’s adjusted EBITDA increased 24% year over year to $102 million. The growth was driven by higher shipment volumes and favorable foreign exchange impacts. However, these gains were partly offset by an unfavorable price and product mix, along with higher operating costs due to increased business activity.



Constellium’s A&T segment remains well-positioned, supported by healthy aerospace demand, strong industry and defense shipments, and favorable aluminum pricing trends. Continued strength in these end markets, along with disciplined execution, should support the segment’s performance in the quarters ahead.

Snapshot of CSTM's Peers

Among its peers, Alcoa Corporation AA continues to benefit from strength in its Aluminum segment, driven by solid demand across packaging, electrical and transportation markets. Alcoa’s segment’s production capacity has increased following the restart of the San Ciprián smelter in Spain, Alumar in Brazil and Lista in Norway. In the first-quarter 2026, Alcoa’s Aluminum segment’s third-party sales increased to $2.54 billion from $1.91 billion reported in the year-ago quarter



Ryerson Holding Corporation’s RYZ first-quarter 2026 revenues increased more than 30% year over year, driven by higher volumes following the merger with Olympic Steel. Improved selling prices amid stronger metal prices and demand conditions are also aiding Ryerson. Ryerson's average selling prices rose across all product categories, led by aluminum plate, aluminum flat and aluminum long products.

CSTM’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Constellium have gained 35.4% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 31.8%.



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From a valuation standpoint, CSTM is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65X, above the industry’s average of 10.62X. Constellium carries a Value Score of A.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSTM’s 2026 earnings has increased 62.9% over the past 60 days.



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The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.