Strong Insider Buying Reported in TOK Holdings

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) shows an impressive 305.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Markel Group Inc (Symbol: MKL), which makes up 45.78% of the iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $95,871,092 worth of MKL, making it the #76 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MKL:
MKL — last trade: $1643.65 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/05/2024
|Lawrence A. Cunningham
|Director
|30
|$1525.00
|$45,750
|11/01/2024
|Thomas Sinnickson Gayner
|Chief Executive Officer
|100
|$1549.72
|$154,972
