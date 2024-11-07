Strong Insider Buying Reported in TOK Holdings

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) shows an impressive 305.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Markel Group Inc (Symbol: MKL), which makes up 45.78% of the iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $95,871,092 worth of MKL, making it the #76 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MKL:

MKL — last trade: $1643.65 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/05/2024 Lawrence A. Cunningham Director 30 $1525.00 $45,750 11/01/2024 Thomas Sinnickson Gayner Chief Executive Officer 100 $1549.72 $154,972

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 STRA Videos

 Institutional Holders of LVRO

 BJK Average Annual Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.