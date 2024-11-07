Strong Insider Buying Reported in TECB Holdings

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) shows an impressive 1196.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNA), which makes up 0.01% of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $26,988 worth of DNA, making it the #165 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DNA:
DNA — last trade: $8.31 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/15/2024
|Shyam Sankar
|Director
|625,000
|$0.82
|$514,750
|05/14/2024
|Harry Sloan
|Director
|297,619
|$0.91
|$271,815
