Strong Insider Buying Reported in TECB Holdings

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) shows an impressive 1196.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNA), which makes up 0.01% of the iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $26,988 worth of DNA, making it the #165 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DNA:

DNA — last trade: $8.31 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/15/2024 Shyam Sankar Director 625,000 $0.82 $514,750 05/14/2024 Harry Sloan Director 297,619 $0.91 $271,815

