Strong Insider Buying Reported in FTXO Holdings

October 04, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) shows an impressive 28.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR), which makes up 1.01% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,239,659 worth of CFR, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CFR:

CFR — last trade: $87.89 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/04/2023 Bobby Berman GEVP Research & Strategy 1,500 $95.25 $142,875
05/10/2023 Chris Avery Director 5,000 $95.75 $478,750
05/15/2023 Howard Willome John Director 2,000 $98.66 $197,312
05/05/2023 Howard L. Kasanoff GEVP Chief Credit Officer 1,000 $100.50 $100,500

