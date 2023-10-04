Strong Insider Buying Reported in FTXO Holdings

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) shows an impressive 28.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR), which makes up 1.01% of the First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,239,659 worth of CFR, making it the #30 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CFR:
CFR — last trade: $87.89 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/04/2023
|Bobby Berman
|GEVP Research & Strategy
|1,500
|$95.25
|$142,875
|05/10/2023
|Chris Avery
|Director
|5,000
|$95.75
|$478,750
|05/15/2023
|Howard Willome John
|Director
|2,000
|$98.66
|$197,312
|05/05/2023
|Howard L. Kasanoff
|GEVP Chief Credit Officer
|1,000
|$100.50
|$100,500
