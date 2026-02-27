Strong Insider Buying Reported in BTAL Holdings

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) shows an impressive 312.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), which makes up 85.05% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,577,479 worth of ADC, making it the #75 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ADC:
ADC — last trade: $79.78 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/02/2025
|Joey Agree
|PRESIDENT & CEO
|3,528
|$70.63
|$249,183
|10/03/2025
|Craig Erlich
|CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER
|360
|$70.84
|$25,504
|01/09/2026
|Richard Agree
|EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD
|24,000
|$70.67
|$1,696,080
|01/09/2026
|Peter Coughenour
|CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
|500
|$69.80
|$34,900
And Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (Symbol: RYAN), the #192 largest holding among components of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $976,953 worth of RYAN, which represents approximately 52.68% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RYAN is detailed in the table below:
RYAN — last trade: $39.24 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/12/2025
|Patrick G. Ryan
|Executive Chairman
|276,634
|$51.84
|$14,340,264
|02/23/2026
|Patrick G. Ryan Jr.
|Director
|25,865
|$39.98
|$1,033,975
