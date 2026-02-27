Strong Insider Buying Reported in BTAL Holdings

Markets
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) shows an impressive 312.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Agree Realty Corp. (Symbol: ADC), which makes up 85.05% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,577,479 worth of ADC, making it the #75 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ADC:

ADC — last trade: $79.78 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/02/2025 Joey Agree PRESIDENT & CEO 3,528 $70.63 $249,183
10/03/2025 Craig Erlich CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER 360 $70.84 $25,504
01/09/2026 Richard Agree EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD 24,000 $70.67 $1,696,080
01/09/2026 Peter Coughenour CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER 500 $69.80 $34,900

And Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc (Symbol: RYAN), the #192 largest holding among components of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $976,953 worth of RYAN, which represents approximately 52.68% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at RYAN is detailed in the table below:

RYAN — last trade: $39.24 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/12/2025 Patrick G. Ryan Executive Chairman 276,634 $51.84 $14,340,264
02/23/2026 Patrick G. Ryan Jr. Director 25,865 $39.98 $1,033,975

