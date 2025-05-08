Markets
Strong Insider Buying Reported in BTAL Holdings

May 08, 2025 — 09:56 am EDT

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) shows an impressive 111.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), which makes up 34.16% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $152,173,401 worth of MTCH, making it the #152 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MTCH:

MTCH — last trade: $30.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/06/2025 Spencer M. Rascoff Chief Executive Officer 59,560 $34.41 $2,049,704
02/06/2025 Glenn Schiffman Director 3,000 $34.47 $103,410

And DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY), the #188 largest holding among components of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $123,585,943 worth of XRAY, which represents approximately 27.74% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at XRAY is detailed in the table below:

XRAY — last trade: $13.68 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/12/2024 Simon D. Campion President, CEO & Member of BOD 11,306 $17.72 $200,341
11/18/2024 Gregory T. Lucier Director 6,000 $18.35 $110,129
03/03/2025 Gregory T. Lucier Director 15,142 $16.51 $249,994

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information.
