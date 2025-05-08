Strong Insider Buying Reported in BTAL Holdings

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) shows an impressive 111.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH), which makes up 34.16% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $152,173,401 worth of MTCH, making it the #152 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MTCH:
MTCH — last trade: $30.38 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/06/2025
|Spencer M. Rascoff
|Chief Executive Officer
|59,560
|$34.41
|$2,049,704
|02/06/2025
|Glenn Schiffman
|Director
|3,000
|$34.47
|$103,410
And DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY), the #188 largest holding among components of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $123,585,943 worth of XRAY, which represents approximately 27.74% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at XRAY is detailed in the table below:
XRAY — last trade: $13.68 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/12/2024
|Simon D. Campion
|President, CEO & Member of BOD
|11,306
|$17.72
|$200,341
|11/18/2024
|Gregory T. Lucier
|Director
|6,000
|$18.35
|$110,129
|03/03/2025
|Gregory T. Lucier
|Director
|15,142
|$16.51
|$249,994
