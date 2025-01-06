Strong Insider Buying Reported in BTAL Holdings

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) shows an impressive 30.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC), which makes up 16.66% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $57,127,241 worth of SAIC, making it the #129 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SAIC:

SAIC — last trade: $114.18 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/10/2024 James Joshua Jackson EVP, Army 400 $114.28 $45,710 07/12/2024 Michelle A. O'hara EVP, CHRO 1,000 $118.00 $118,000 09/27/2024 Barbara Supplee EVP, Navy 150 $137.38 $20,607 12/11/2024 Barbara Supplee EVP, Navy 425 $116.36 $49,453 12/17/2024 Srinivas Attili EVP, Civilian 100 $113.42 $11,342 12/16/2024 Vincent P. Difronzo EVP,-Air Force & Comb Commands 150 $112.59 $16,888

And Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), the #252 largest holding among components of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $-53,890,944 worth of SNV, which represents approximately -15.71% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SNV is detailed in the table below:

SNV — last trade: $51.94 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/22/2024 Thomas T. Dierdorff EVP, Corp. & Inv. Banking 1,841 $48.86 $89,951 11/27/2024 Kevin Joseph Howard EVP, Chief Wholesale Bank. Off 7,500 $58.00 $435,000

