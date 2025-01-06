Markets
SAIC

Strong Insider Buying Reported in BTAL Holdings

January 06, 2025 — 10:41 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) shows an impressive 30.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC), which makes up 16.66% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $57,127,241 worth of SAIC, making it the #129 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SAIC:

SAIC — last trade: $114.18 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/10/2024 James Joshua Jackson EVP, Army 400 $114.28 $45,710
07/12/2024 Michelle A. O'hara EVP, CHRO 1,000 $118.00 $118,000
09/27/2024 Barbara Supplee EVP, Navy 150 $137.38 $20,607
12/11/2024 Barbara Supplee EVP, Navy 425 $116.36 $49,453
12/17/2024 Srinivas Attili EVP, Civilian 100 $113.42 $11,342
12/16/2024 Vincent P. Difronzo EVP,-Air Force & Comb Commands 150 $112.59 $16,888

And Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), the #252 largest holding among components of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $-53,890,944 worth of SNV, which represents approximately -15.71% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SNV is detailed in the table below:

SNV — last trade: $51.94 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/22/2024 Thomas T. Dierdorff EVP, Corp. & Inv. Banking 1,841 $48.86 $89,951
11/27/2024 Kevin Joseph Howard EVP, Chief Wholesale Bank. Off 7,500 $58.00 $435,000

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Highest Yield Preferreds
 DOC Technical Analysis
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SGOL

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Highest Yield Preferreds-> DOC Technical Analysis-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SGOL-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SAIC
SNV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.