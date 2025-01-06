Strong Insider Buying Reported in BTAL Holdings

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) shows an impressive 30.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Science Applications International Corp (Symbol: SAIC), which makes up 16.66% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $57,127,241 worth of SAIC, making it the #129 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SAIC:
SAIC — last trade: $114.18 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/10/2024
|James Joshua Jackson
|EVP, Army
|400
|$114.28
|$45,710
|07/12/2024
|Michelle A. O'hara
|EVP, CHRO
|1,000
|$118.00
|$118,000
|09/27/2024
|Barbara Supplee
|EVP, Navy
|150
|$137.38
|$20,607
|12/11/2024
|Barbara Supplee
|EVP, Navy
|425
|$116.36
|$49,453
|12/17/2024
|Srinivas Attili
|EVP, Civilian
|100
|$113.42
|$11,342
|12/16/2024
|Vincent P. Difronzo
|EVP,-Air Force & Comb Commands
|150
|$112.59
|$16,888
And Synovus Financial Corp (Symbol: SNV), the #252 largest holding among components of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $-53,890,944 worth of SNV, which represents approximately -15.71% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SNV is detailed in the table below:
SNV — last trade: $51.94 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/22/2024
|Thomas T. Dierdorff
|EVP, Corp. & Inv. Banking
|1,841
|$48.86
|$89,951
|11/27/2024
|Kevin Joseph Howard
|EVP, Chief Wholesale Bank. Off
|7,500
|$58.00
|$435,000
