Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of VCR

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) shows an impressive 20.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX), which makes up 0.12% of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,702,887 worth of KMX, making it the #91 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KMX:
KMX — last trade: $43.17 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/24/2025
|Mitchell D. Steenrod
|Director
|1,300
|$65.49
|$85,137
|10/02/2025
|Mitchell D. Steenrod
|Director
|2,000
|$45.57
|$91,140
|10/02/2025
|Mark F. Oneil
|Director
|10,816
|$46.21
|$499,807
And Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA), the #224 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,529,501 worth of UA, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UA is detailed in the table below:
UA — last trade: $4.59 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/13/2025
|Eric J. Aumen
|Chief Accounting Officer
|2,045
|$4.89
|$10,000
|08/13/2025
|Dawn N. Fitzpatrick
|Director
|100,000
|$4.93
|$493,000
|08/18/2025
|Mohamed El-erian
|Director
|100,000
|$5.20
|$519,960
|08/21/2025
|Robert John Sweeney
|Director
|100,000
|$4.88
|$488,200
