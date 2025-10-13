Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of VCR

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) shows an impressive 20.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX), which makes up 0.12% of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,702,887 worth of KMX, making it the #91 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KMX:

KMX — last trade: $43.17 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/24/2025 Mitchell D. Steenrod Director 1,300 $65.49 $85,137 10/02/2025 Mitchell D. Steenrod Director 2,000 $45.57 $91,140 10/02/2025 Mark F. Oneil Director 10,816 $46.21 $499,807

And Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UA), the #224 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,529,501 worth of UA, which represents approximately 0.04% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at UA is detailed in the table below:

UA — last trade: $4.59 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/13/2025 Eric J. Aumen Chief Accounting Officer 2,045 $4.89 $10,000 08/13/2025 Dawn N. Fitzpatrick Director 100,000 $4.93 $493,000 08/18/2025 Mohamed El-erian Director 100,000 $5.20 $519,960 08/21/2025 Robert John Sweeney Director 100,000 $4.88 $488,200

