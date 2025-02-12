News & Insights

Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of KBWD

February 12, 2025

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) shows an impressive 21.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), which makes up 1.11% of the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,770,519 worth of NWBI, making it the #37 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NWBI:

NWBI — last trade: $13.27 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/31/2025 Timothy M. Hunter Director 10,000 $13.13 $131,300
02/04/2025 Mark A. Paup Director 5,000 $12.66 $63,300

And Capitol Federal Financial Inc (Symbol: CFFN), the #38 largest holding among components of the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,432,223 worth of CFFN, which represents approximately 1.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CFFN is detailed in the table below:

CFFN — last trade: $6.14 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/02/2024 James G. Morris Director 15,000 $6.84 $102,647
01/31/2025 Jeffrey M. Johnson Director 5,000 $5.97 $29,850

