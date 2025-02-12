Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of KBWD

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) shows an impressive 21.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), which makes up 1.11% of the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,770,519 worth of NWBI, making it the #37 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NWBI:
NWBI — last trade: $13.27 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/31/2025
|Timothy M. Hunter
|Director
|10,000
|$13.13
|$131,300
|02/04/2025
|Mark A. Paup
|Director
|5,000
|$12.66
|$63,300
And Capitol Federal Financial Inc (Symbol: CFFN), the #38 largest holding among components of the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,432,223 worth of CFFN, which represents approximately 1.03% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CFFN is detailed in the table below:
CFFN — last trade: $6.14 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/02/2024
|James G. Morris
|Director
|15,000
|$6.84
|$102,647
|01/31/2025
|Jeffrey M. Johnson
|Director
|5,000
|$5.97
|$29,850
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
BBCN Options Chain
BCSF Average Annual Return
Institutional Holders of RDBX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.