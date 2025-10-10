Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of FHLC

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) shows an impressive 21.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI), which makes up 0.05% of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,187,940 worth of ICUI, making it the #128 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ICUI:

ICUI — last trade: $116.89 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/14/2025 Vivek Jain Chairman and CEO 21,929 $112.84 $2,474,375 08/27/2025 David C. Greenberg Director 1,200 $126.42 $151,698

And Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM), the #202 largest holding among components of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $425,795 worth of TNDM, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TNDM is detailed in the table below:

TNDM — last trade: $14.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/08/2025 Leigh Vosseller EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER 13,720 $10.89 $149,404 08/11/2025 John F. Sheridan PRESIDENT & CEO 10,000 $10.23 $102,318

