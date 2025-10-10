Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of FHLC

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) shows an impressive 21.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
ICU Medical Inc (Symbol: ICUI), which makes up 0.05% of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,187,940 worth of ICUI, making it the #128 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ICUI:
ICUI — last trade: $116.89 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/14/2025
|Vivek Jain
|Chairman and CEO
|21,929
|$112.84
|$2,474,375
|08/27/2025
|David C. Greenberg
|Director
|1,200
|$126.42
|$151,698
And Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Symbol: TNDM), the #202 largest holding among components of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $425,795 worth of TNDM, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TNDM is detailed in the table below:
TNDM — last trade: $14.82 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/08/2025
|Leigh Vosseller
|EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
|13,720
|$10.89
|$149,404
|08/11/2025
|John F. Sheridan
|PRESIDENT & CEO
|10,000
|$10.23
|$102,318
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TTGT
UTSL market cap history
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SUSL
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.