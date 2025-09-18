Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of FHLC

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) shows an impressive 20.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV), which makes up 0.02% of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $548,675 worth of CLOV, making it the #209 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLOV:

CLOV — last trade: $3.07 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/08/2025 Vivek Garipalli Director 446,980 $2.23 $998,997 08/13/2025 Anna U. Loengard Director 26,500 $2.59 $68,755

And Neogen Corp (Symbol: NEOG), the #211 largest holding among components of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC), shows 9 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $460,396 worth of NEOG, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NEOG is detailed in the table below:

NEOG — last trade: $5.46 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/10/2025 John Patrick Moylan Chief Accounting Officer 10,000 $5.07 $50,700 04/22/2025 Rafael A. Rodriguez Director 7,474 $4.59 $34,306 04/22/2025 James P. Tobin Director 10,000 $4.73 $47,268 04/22/2025 Jeffrey D. Capello Director 20,712 $4.84 $100,217 04/23/2025 Amy M. Rocklin Chief Legal Officer 12,500 $4.99 $62,375 04/24/2025 James C. Borel Director 35,000 $4.89 $171,290 04/24/2025 William T. Boehm Director 5,000 $5.24 $26,175 04/24/2025 James C. Borel Director 30,000 $4.99 $149,700 04/25/2025 Catherine E. Woteki Director 5,770 $5.17 $29,831 05/12/2025 Aashima Gupta Director 16,000 $6.25 $99,987

