Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of FHLC

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) shows an impressive 20.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Clover Health Investments Corp (Symbol: CLOV), which makes up 0.02% of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $548,675 worth of CLOV, making it the #209 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CLOV:
CLOV — last trade: $3.07 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/08/2025
|Vivek Garipalli
|Director
|446,980
|$2.23
|$998,997
|08/13/2025
|Anna U. Loengard
|Director
|26,500
|$2.59
|$68,755
And Neogen Corp (Symbol: NEOG), the #211 largest holding among components of the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC), shows 9 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $460,396 worth of NEOG, which represents approximately 0.02% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NEOG is detailed in the table below:
NEOG — last trade: $5.46 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/10/2025
|John Patrick Moylan
|Chief Accounting Officer
|10,000
|$5.07
|$50,700
|04/22/2025
|Rafael A. Rodriguez
|Director
|7,474
|$4.59
|$34,306
|04/22/2025
|James P. Tobin
|Director
|10,000
|$4.73
|$47,268
|04/22/2025
|Jeffrey D. Capello
|Director
|20,712
|$4.84
|$100,217
|04/23/2025
|Amy M. Rocklin
|Chief Legal Officer
|12,500
|$4.99
|$62,375
|04/24/2025
|James C. Borel
|Director
|35,000
|$4.89
|$171,290
|04/24/2025
|William T. Boehm
|Director
|5,000
|$5.24
|$26,175
|04/24/2025
|James C. Borel
|Director
|30,000
|$4.99
|$149,700
|04/25/2025
|Catherine E. Woteki
|Director
|5,770
|$5.17
|$29,831
|05/12/2025
|Aashima Gupta
|Director
|16,000
|$6.25
|$99,987
