Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BTAL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) shows an impressive 320.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Mobileye Global Inc (Symbol: MBLY), which makes up -159.66% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $-557,282,616 worth of MBLY, making it the #335 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MBLY:
MBLY — last trade: $15.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/02/2024
|Amnon Shashua
|CEO and President
|631,963
|$16.51
|$10,434,093
|11/04/2024
|Patrick P. Gelsinger
|Director
|6,750
|$14.94
|$100,848
And Chart Industries Inc (Symbol: GTLS), the #368 largest holding among components of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $-599,381,367 worth of GTLS, which represents approximately -171.73% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GTLS is detailed in the table below:
GTLS — last trade: $199.12 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/05/2024
|Jillian C. Evanko
|President and CEO
|440
|$114.31
|$50,296
|09/11/2024
|Paul E. Mahoney
|Director
|500
|$106.55
|$53,275
|09/13/2024
|Linda S. Harty
|Director
|1,000
|$113.50
|$113,500
|09/16/2024
|Herbert Hotchkiss
|VP, GC and Secretary
|212
|$117.72
|$24,957
|11/15/2024
|Jillian C. Evanko
|President and CEO
|303
|$164.35
|$49,797
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
David Einhorn Stock Picks
SER Insider Buying
HIPS Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.