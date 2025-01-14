Strong Insider Buying Found in the Underlying Holdings of BTAL

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) shows an impressive 320.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Mobileye Global Inc (Symbol: MBLY), which makes up -159.66% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $-557,282,616 worth of MBLY, making it the #335 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MBLY:

MBLY — last trade: $15.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/02/2024 Amnon Shashua CEO and President 631,963 $16.51 $10,434,093 11/04/2024 Patrick P. Gelsinger Director 6,750 $14.94 $100,848

And Chart Industries Inc (Symbol: GTLS), the #368 largest holding among components of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL), shows 4 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $-599,381,367 worth of GTLS, which represents approximately -171.73% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GTLS is detailed in the table below:

GTLS — last trade: $199.12 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/05/2024 Jillian C. Evanko President and CEO 440 $114.31 $50,296 09/11/2024 Paul E. Mahoney Director 500 $106.55 $53,275 09/13/2024 Linda S. Harty Director 1,000 $113.50 $113,500 09/16/2024 Herbert Hotchkiss VP, GC and Secretary 212 $117.72 $24,957 11/15/2024 Jillian C. Evanko President and CEO 303 $164.35 $49,797

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 David Einhorn Stock Picks

 SER Insider Buying

 HIPS Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.