As Strong Growth Continues, Is It Time to Buy Microsoft Stock?

Key Points

Microsoft continues to see strong growth, led by its robust Azure cloud platform.

Its new agreement with OpenAI should assure strong cloud computing growth ahead.

Considering this solid outlook, the stock looks reasonably valued at the moment.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft ›

While its stock did not gain much traction, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) turned in another strong quarter when it reported its fiscal Q1 2026 results.

Its growth was once again led by its cloud computing unit, Azure, which saw revenue surge 40% (39% in constant currencies). It was the ninth straight quarter that Azure revenue has risen by 30% or more, as demand for artificial intelligence (AI) services continues to drive results. Meanwhile, it said that OpenAI has contracted out an additional $250 billion in Azure commitments.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Overall "intelligent cloud" revenue, which includes Azure, jumped 28% year over year to $30.9 billion. GitHub was another strong contributor to this segment, with GitHub Copilot users now up to 26 million users.

Strong growth across the board

Other segments were also strong. The productivity and business processes segment, where Microsoft 365 and LinkedIn reside, saw revenue jump 17% year over year to $33 billion. Growth was strong across its four main solutions in the segment (in the table below), led by a 26% jump in Microsoft 365 Consumer product revenue, helped by an earlier price increase and 7% subscriber growth.

Metric Microsoft 365 Commercial Microsoft 365 Consumer LinkedIn Dynamics Revenue growth 17% 26% 10% 18%

Revenue in its "more personal computing" segment -- home to Windows and Xbox -- increased by 4% year over year to $13.8 billion. The search and news advertising business, which is also part of the segment, led the way with revenue jumping 16%, helped by third-party partnerships. Windows OEM and device revenue, meanwhile, grew by 4%.

Microsoft's total revenue climbed by 18% year over year to $77.7 billion, with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) jumping 23% to $4.13. The results bested analyst estimates of $75.3 billion in revenue and $3.67 in EPS, as compiled by LSEG.

Looking ahead, the company guided for fiscal Q1 revenue of between $79.5 billion to $80.6 billion, while analysts were looking for revenue of $79.95 billion.

After saying last quarter that it expected its capital expenditure (capex) to grow at a slower pace in fiscal 2026, it said, given accelerating demand, that it now expects capex growth to be faster than last year. Much of its increased spending will go toward graphics processing units (GPUs) and central processing units (CPUs).

Is the stock a buy?

Microsoft continues to produce strong results, as its AI initiatives are helping drive growth across most of its businesses. Azure continues to be its biggest growth driver, and the company is ramping up capex spending to try and keep up with demand.

Meanwhile, the big recent news is that the company finalized a new agreement with OpenAI. As part of the deal, it will now hold a 27% stake worth roughly $135 billion in the large language model (LLM) maker. It will also get exclusive IP (intellectual property) rights and API (application programming interface) access to its models and products through 2032. OpenAI has also agreed to spend an additional $250 billion on Azure services.

That's a big win for Microsoft, as not only does it keep a big stake in the company, but it will also continue to have access to its models and a lot of revenue coming its way over the next few years.

Looking at valuation, the stock now trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 33 times based on fiscal 2026 analyst estimates. That's around the middle of where the company has traded over the past few years, making it look fairly valued. Given the growth in front of it, though, especially with OpenAI set to spend big on Azure services, I think investors can buy the stock at current levels.

Should you invest $1,000 in Microsoft right now?

Before you buy stock in Microsoft, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Microsoft wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $593,269!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,268,146!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,076% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 3, 2025

Geoffrey Seiler has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.