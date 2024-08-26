Strong Chip Demand From Datacenter to Aid NVIDIA (NVDA) Q2 Earnings

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA is gearing up to announce second-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on Aug 28, and all indications point to impressive results, thanks to huge demand for its chip from the datacenter end market. The company’s dominance in the realm of generative artificial intelligence (AI) and large language models has positioned it as a critical player, and this is likely to be reflected in its upcoming quarterly report.

Datacenter Segment: A Key Growth Driver

NVIDIA’s datacenter segment has been a powerhouse, and the trend is expected to have continued in the second quarter. The driving force behind this growth is the increasing demand for generative AI and large language models, which heavily rely on NVIDIA’s cutting-edge Hopper and Ampere architecture GPUs.

In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, NVIDIA’s datacenter revenues hit unprecedented levels, soaring 427% year over year and 23% sequentially to $22.6 billion. This surge was largely fueled by significant investments in generative AI as companies across various industries scrambled to improve their computational capabilities.

Analysts anticipate this momentum to have persisted in the second quarter. Per our model estimate, datacenter revenues could climb to $24.5 billion, marking an impressive 137% year-over-year growth and a 33% sequential increase. Such figures underscore the critical role NVIDIA plays in the evolving landscape of AI and datacenter technologies.

Generative AI: A Catalyst for Revenue Growth

The rise of generative AI, particularly following the advent of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, has been nothing short of a transformation. Generative AI, supported by large language models, is revolutionizing industries by automating and enhancing content creation, from text and images to audio and synthetic data. This technological leap is modernizing workflows in sectors as diverse as marketing, customer service and healthcare.

According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, the global generative AI market is expected to reach $967.6 billion by 2032, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 39.6% during 2024-2032. The widespread adoption of generative AI by enterprises has underscored its value and the need for significant computational power. This is where NVIDIA’s next-generation chips come into play.

NVIDIA’s GPUs are the backbone of AI models used across a variety of industries, including automotive, healthcare and manufacturing. As the demand for high-performance computing continues to rise, NVIDIA is well-positioned to capitalize on this trend. The company’s advanced chips, known for their unparalleled computing power, are indispensable for enterprises looking to upgrade their infrastructure to meet the demands of AI.

Given the surging demand for AI-driven technologies, NVIDIA is expected to report strong revenue growth in its upcoming earnings release. The company expects second-quarter fiscal 2024 revenues to reach $28 billion, largely driven by the increasing investments in AI within the datacenter market.

This anticipated growth reflects not only the strength of NVIDIA’s product offerings but also the broader shift toward AI and advanced computational models across industries. As businesses continue to integrate AI into their operations, NVIDIA’s GPUs are becoming increasingly essential, driving demand and, consequently, revenue growth.

