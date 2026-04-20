Strivo expands AMC offering with Global Value tracker certificate

The strategy is focused on the value segment of the equity market. In recent years, the development of value‑oriented stocks has differed from that of growth‑oriented stocks, resulting in valuation differences between the two styles. Value stocks have in certain periods been associated with relatively different performance characteristics compared with growth stocks, including during environments characterized by higher inflation and interest rates, where companies with stable cash flows have often been in focus.

“When the valuation gap between value and growth becomes this pronounced, markets have historically tended to normalise over time. This forms part of the rationale behind value‑based investment strategies.” says Carl Grapenfeldt, who has been involved in developing the placement.

The portfolio comprises 100 companies from developed markets and is constructed through a systematic selection process, with quarterly rebalancing. The investment strategy is centered on identifying companies trading at lower levels in relation to certain fundamental measures – often with stable earnings profiles and, in many cases, with a focus on dividend yields – and is less constrained by market capitalisation, allowing it to capture opportunities beyond large-cap stocks.

In a market where capital has long been concentrated in growth-oriented segments, parts of the value universe are now trading at levels that are low by certain historical comparisons. The certificate provides linear exposure to the performance of the basket, meaning that the value of the investment moves in line with both positive and negative market developments.

Value investing is regaining relevance in today’s market environment, where the focus is increasingly on earnings, cash flow and balance sheet strength. This product offers a simple and transparent way to access that theme globally Olle Gustafsson, Head of Dealing at Strivo

The launch forms part of the company’s continued expansion within thematic AMCs. Strivo operates in the Swedish market and offers a broad range of investment solutions across different asset classes.

The offering period for “Trackercertifikat 119 Global Value” runs until 24 April 2026 with the first trading day scheduled for 15 May 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.