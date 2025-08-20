Strive U.S. Energy ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.1%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Strive U.S. Energy ETF (Symbol: DRLL) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE), which makes up 2.22% of the Strive U.S. Energy ETF (Symbol: DRLL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,642,382 worth of EXE, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EXE:

EXE — last trade: $93.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/05/2025 Domenic J. Dell'osso Jr. President and CEO 2,500 $99.50 $248,750 08/15/2025 Domenic J. Dell'osso Jr. President and CEO 2,500 $95.86 $239,650 08/18/2025 Joshua J. Viets EVP & COO 2,000 $92.16 $184,320

And Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA), the #21 largest holding among components of the Strive U.S. Energy ETF (Symbol: DRLL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,878,630 worth of MUSA, which represents approximately 0.74% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MUSA is detailed in the table below:

MUSA — last trade: $396.22 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/27/2025 David C. Haley Director 1,000 $435.58 $435,580 08/05/2025 Robert Madison Murphy Director 5,000 $367.01 $1,835,038

