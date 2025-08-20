Strive U.S. Energy ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.1%

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Strive U.S. Energy ETF (Symbol: DRLL) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE), which makes up 2.22% of the Strive U.S. Energy ETF (Symbol: DRLL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,642,382 worth of EXE, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EXE:
EXE — last trade: $93.05 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/05/2025
|Domenic J. Dell'osso Jr.
|President and CEO
|2,500
|$99.50
|$248,750
|08/15/2025
|Domenic J. Dell'osso Jr.
|President and CEO
|2,500
|$95.86
|$239,650
|08/18/2025
|Joshua J. Viets
|EVP & COO
|2,000
|$92.16
|$184,320
And Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA), the #21 largest holding among components of the Strive U.S. Energy ETF (Symbol: DRLL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,878,630 worth of MUSA, which represents approximately 0.74% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MUSA is detailed in the table below:
MUSA — last trade: $396.22 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/27/2025
|David C. Haley
|Director
|1,000
|$435.58
|$435,580
|08/05/2025
|Robert Madison Murphy
|Director
|5,000
|$367.01
|$1,835,038
