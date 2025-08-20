Markets
DRLL

Strive U.S. Energy ETF -- Insider Buying Index Registering 11.1%

August 20, 2025 — 10:17 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Strive U.S. Energy ETF (Symbol: DRLL) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE), which makes up 2.22% of the Strive U.S. Energy ETF (Symbol: DRLL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,642,382 worth of EXE, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EXE:

EXE — last trade: $93.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/05/2025 Domenic J. Dell'osso Jr. President and CEO 2,500 $99.50 $248,750
08/15/2025 Domenic J. Dell'osso Jr. President and CEO 2,500 $95.86 $239,650
08/18/2025 Joshua J. Viets EVP & COO 2,000 $92.16 $184,320

And Murphy USA Inc (Symbol: MUSA), the #21 largest holding among components of the Strive U.S. Energy ETF (Symbol: DRLL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,878,630 worth of MUSA, which represents approximately 0.74% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at MUSA is detailed in the table below:

MUSA — last trade: $396.22 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/27/2025 David C. Haley Director 1,000 $435.58 $435,580
08/05/2025 Robert Madison Murphy Director 5,000 $367.01 $1,835,038

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 TNON YTD Return
 MEDS market cap history
 Epam Systems Technical Analysis

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
TNON YTD Return-> MEDS market cap history-> Epam Systems Technical Analysis-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DRLL
EXE
MUSA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.