Stripe, Stablecoins, and Visa's Disruptive Threat

Stripe's recent announcement that it will accept stablecoins for payments isn't just a big deal for crypto, it's also a big deal for credit card companies like Visa (NYSE: V). The credit card system is built on the idea that merchants will pay fees of nearly 3% just to take payments. But Stripe is charging half that for stablecoin payments. Travis Hoium digs into the subject in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 18, 2024. The video was published on Nov. 18, 2024.

Should you invest $1,000 in Coinbase Global right now?

Before you buy stock in Coinbase Global, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coinbase Global wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $900,893!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 18, 2024

Discover Financial Services is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Travis Hoium has positions in Block, Coinbase Global, and PayPal. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block, Coinbase Global, Mastercard, PayPal, and Visa. The Motley Fool recommends Discover Financial Services and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $370 calls on Mastercard, long January 2027 $42.50 calls on PayPal, short December 2024 $70 calls on PayPal, and short January 2025 $380 calls on Mastercard. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.