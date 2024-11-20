News & Insights

Stripe, Stablecoins, and Visa's Disruptive Threat

November 20, 2024 — 12:28 pm EST

Written by Travis Hoium for The Motley Fool ->

Stripe's recent announcement that it will accept stablecoins for payments isn't just a big deal for crypto, it's also a big deal for credit card companies like Visa (NYSE: V). The credit card system is built on the idea that merchants will pay fees of nearly 3% just to take payments. But Stripe is charging half that for stablecoin payments. Travis Hoium digs into the subject in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 18, 2024. The video was published on Nov. 18, 2024.

Travis Hoium has positions in Block, Coinbase Global, and PayPal. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block, Coinbase Global, Mastercard, PayPal, and Visa.

