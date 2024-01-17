Stride's (LRN) MedCerts to Enhance Career Training at VSU

MedCerts, a Stride, Inc. LRN company, entered into a transformative partnership with Virginia State University (VSU) to enhance educational opportunities. This partnership, focused on online career training in allied healthcare and information technology, aims to benefit both VSU students and residents across the Commonwealth of Virginia.



MedCerts plays a crucial role in boosting educational excellence and career prospects for Virginia students. MedCerts' offering of over 35 fully online short-term training programs significantly enhances VSU's academic offerings, focusing on industry-recognized certifications for workforce development in the healthcare and information technology sectors.



Through this partnership, MedCerts ensures students gain essential skills and certifications, preparing them for success in the evolving healthcare and information technology sectors and contributing to regional economic growth.

MedCerts: A Key Growth Driver

MedCerts strengthens the workforce through innovative eLearning solutions, focusing on certifications in high-demand areas of Allied healthcare and IT. The company delivers career training using HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games, animations and more. In 2023, MedCerts introduced its Partner Solutions brand, aiming to bridge gaps between students, job seekers, employers, higher education institutions and workforce agencies through various partnership models like recruitment, reseller and content licensing.



On Nov 29, 2023, MedCerts partnered with the University of New England (UNE) to offer various healthcare-focused classes. The partnership aims to boost the number of qualified students entering the field by providing essential credentials.



On Nov 27, 2023, MedCerts entered into a partnership with the University of the Virgin Islands to offer several healthcare training programs and exam preparation opportunities to students.





Shares of this education company have surged 29.3% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Schools industry’s 20.6% growth. The company's thriving career learning segment supported the uptrend through various growth initiatives.

