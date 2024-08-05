Stride (LRN) to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Stride, Inc. LRN is slated to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 06, after market close.



In the last reported quarter, the company saw impressive results. Its adjusted earnings topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.8% and increased 23.1% from year-ago quarter’s levels. The company’s revenues of $520.8 million exceeded the consensus mark of $512 million by 1.6% and increased 10.7% from the prior year’s levels.



Its earnings surpassed the consensus mark in the trailing four quarters, with an average of 42.4%.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings has been unchanged at $1.30 per share in the past 60 days. This indicates year-over-year growth of 28.7%.

The consensus mark for revenues is $526.5 million, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 8.9%.

Factors to Note

Stride’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenues are expected to increase year over year, driven by increased enrollment growth in Career Learning and General Education programs. The company has been witnessing strength in new enrollments and retention. Also, focus on incorporating AI and other technologies into its programs to enhance teacher tools and strengthen student engagement bodes well.



Although there is potential to convert leads for the upcoming school year, the company expects enrollment to decline sequentially in the fourth quarter. This is due to most programs not accepting new enrollments during this period. LRN’s adult learning business is likely to have been impacted in the fiscal fourth quarter due to the slowdown in its quoting programs.



Also, higher personnel and related benefit costs, along with marketing expenses, are likely to have negatively impacted the company’s bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter. It expects fourth-quarter profitability to decline sequentially, due to increased marketing and other expenditures for the upcoming school year.



That said, the ongoing focus on cost reduction and operating efficiency is expected to have aided margins to some extent. For the quarter to be reported, the company expects free cash flow to increase significantly year over year.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Stride this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Earnings ESP: LRN has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Stride currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. HLT has an Earnings ESP of +0.58% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



HLT’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 13.5% year over year. It reported better-than-expected earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with an earnings surprise of 5%, on average.



Universal Technical Institute, Inc. UTI currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.70% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



UTI’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 240%. It reported better-than-expected earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark twice, the average surprise being 49.4%.



Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.51% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



CHH’s earnings for the to-be-reported quarter are expected to increase 6.9% year over year. It reported better-than-expected earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one occasion, the average surprise being 4.6%.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar

