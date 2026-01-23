Stretch Your Benefits: The Best States for Social Security Recipients

Key Points

Social Security was never intended to replace your entire income. However, it certainly stretches further in some states than others.

How far your checks will stretch depends, in part, on the cost of living in your area.

For some retirees, the answer is to relocate to a less expensive part of the country or world.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

On average, Social Security benefits replace approximately 40% of the income a retiree earned while working. It may be more for those who worked low-wage jobs, but less for retirees who had higher-wage careers. However, among those 65 and older, 42% of women and 37% of men receive at least 50% of their income from Social Security.

Unless those Social Security recipients have other sources of income, such as an employer-sponsored retirement plan, Social Security benefits can fall woefully short.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

For some retirees, the answer is to relocate to a new area, either in the U.S. or internationally. It's about finding a place they want to live, and just as importantly, a place they can afford to live. They seek an area where their monthly benefits stretch further than average.

States that make it easier

Using 2024 payment information from the Social Security Administration (SSA) and cost-of-living data from the University of Massachusetts, Boston's Gerontology Institute's Elder Index, AARP crunched the numbers to learn how far benefits stretch in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Here are three tables. They each indicate where single retirees 65 or older and in good health can get the most from their monthly benefits. However, the first table reveals the best states for a retiree with a mortgage. The second indicates the best for retirees without a mortgage, and the third shows the best states for retirees who rent.

Raw data is from the Elder Index, a tool from the University of Massachusetts, Boston's Gerontology Institute, which measures how much aging Americans need to meet basic needs. Cost-of-living numbers are drawn from federal data on housing, healthcare, food, transportation, and other essentials, including phone service, clothing, and household products.

These findings do not include spending on entertainment, gifts, or recreation. In addition, they don't take state income or sales taxes into consideration.

Best for retirees with a mortgage

State Average retirement benefit Basic monthly expenses % of monthly expenses covered by Social Security benefits Indiana $2,034 $2,238 90.9% West Virginia $1,898 $2,165 87.7% Alabama $1,920 $2,202 87.2% Tennessee $1,958 $2,286 85.7% South Carolina $1,996 $2,337 85.4%

Data source: AARP

Best for homeowners without a mortgage

State Average retirement benefit Basic monthly expenses % of monthly expenses covered by Social Security benefits Delaware $2,171 $1,992 109% Arizona $2,020 $1,874 107.8% South Carolina $1,996 $1,860 107.3% Indiana $2,034 $1,900 107.1% Utah $2,065 $1,933 106.8%

Data source: AARP

Best for retirees who rent

State Average retirement benefit Basic monthly expenses % of monthly expenses covered by Social Security benefits Indiana $2,034 $2,178 93.4% Alabama $1,920 $2,117 90.7% Kansas $2,055 $2,274 90.4% Michigan $2,066 $2,297 89.9% Iowa $1,992 $2,230 89.3%

Data source: AARP.

Because most retirees aren't interested in uprooting themselves and leaving everything familiar behind to move to another state or country, planning for a comfortable retirement involves making housing, healthcare, and lifestyle choices that fit into their expected monthly budget.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.