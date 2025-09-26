Strength in Software & Services Unit Drives Axon: Can the Momentum Sustain?

Axon Enterprise, Inc. AXON has been witnessing strong momentum in its Software & Services segment, driven by an increase in the aggregate number of users to the Axon network. After witnessing a year-over-year 39% jump in revenues in the first quarter of 2025, revenues from the segment increased 38.8% in the second quarter. Continued momentum in digital evidence management and increased demand for premium add-on features are driving the segment’s growth.



Adoption of premium subscription plans also continues to rise as more customers recognize the value of enhanced capabilities. Existing customers are consistently returning to purchase additional services, reflecting strong customer satisfaction and engagement. This ongoing expansion supports a growing base of annual recurring revenues (ARR). Also, solid demand for TASER devices, virtual reality training services and counter-drone equipment is expected to support the company’s growth.



Strong customer alignment, broader adoption across sectors and continuous product innovation led Axon to raise the financial guidance for 2025. AXON currently expects revenues to be in the band of $2.65-$2.73 billion compared with $2.60-$2.70 billion expected earlier. The guidance indicates growth of approximately 29% on a year-over-year basis at the midpoint.

Segment Performance of AXON's Peers

Among its major peers, Woodward, Inc.’s WWD Industrial business segment reported net sales of $319 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, down 3.2% year over year. Woodward generated 34.9% of its total sales from this segment in the quarter. The decline in revenues for Woodward’s segment is primarily due to lower on-highway volume in China.



Its another peer, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s TDY Digital Imaging segment’s second-quarter 2025 revenues increased 4.3% year over year to $771 million. Higher revenues were augmented by increased demand for Teledyne’s commercial infrared imaging components and surveillance systems. Teledyne generated 51.1% of its total revenues from this segment in the quarter.

AXON’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Axon have gained 27.4% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 22.3%.



From a valuation standpoint, AXON is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 90.68X, above the industry’s average of 48.66X. Axon carries a Value Score of F.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AXON’s 2025 earnings has increased 8.8% over the past 60 days.



The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

