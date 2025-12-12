Strength Seen in Visa (V): Can Its 6.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Visa (V) shares rallied 6.1% in the last trading session to close at $345.63. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 3.9% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares of Visa climbed yesterday after Bank of America upgraded the stock and pushed back on concerns that stablecoins pose a threat. Instead, they view stablecoins as a long-term catalyst as Visa continues integrating rails to accelerate global payouts. The recent stretch of underperformance in V has also opened an attractive entry point. The broader rotation out of tech and into financial stocks also added support, helping Visa regain momentum.

This global payments processor is expected to post quarterly earnings of $3.14 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +14.2%. Revenues are expected to be $10.68 billion, up 12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Visa, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on V going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Visa is part of the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry. FirstCash Holdings (FCFS), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.2% higher at $162.25. FCFS has returned -1.8% in the past month.

FirstCash's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $2.54. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +19.8%. FirstCash currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

