Strength Seen in Tree.com (TREE): Can Its 10.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Tree.com (TREE) shares rallied 10.5% in the last trading session to close at $47.46. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.9% loss over the past four weeks.

The company’s shares moved sharply higher on Friday amid bullish broader market sentiment. Hence, TREE, after three straight sessions of weakness, snapped back higher.

This mortgage lending service provider is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.90 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -22.4%. Revenues are expected to be $286.75 million, up 9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Tree.com, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on TREE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Tree.com is part of the Zacks Financial - Mortgage & Related Services industry. Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 5.6% higher at $26.68. BETR has returned -32.5% in the past month.

For Better Home & Finance Holding Company, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +3.3% over the past month to -$1.88. This represents a change of +25.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Better Home & Finance Holding Company currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.