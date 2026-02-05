Strength Seen in OptimizeRx (OPRX): Can Its 7.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?

OptimizeRx Corp. OPRX shares ended the last trading session 7.5% higher at $11.02. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 23.1% loss over the past four weeks.

The increase in share price can be attributed to optimism surrounding the company’s operational execution in a dynamic digital pharma market. Strong contracted revenue growth, cross-selling strategies, and rising average revenue per top five customers remain major tailwinds. In the last reported quarter, revenues surged 22% year over year to $26.1 million.

Platform differentiation is central to its growth strategy. OPRX’s reach across the point-of-care and direct-to-consumer channels, extensive data integration and an omnichannel technology platform (integrating tools like DAAP and micro neighborhood targeting) bode well.

It has raised 2025 revenue guidance to $105 million and $109 million. However, reliance on the pharma market exposes it to the sector’s spending and capex cycles.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -23.3%. Revenues are expected to be $31.58 million, down 2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For OptimizeRx, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on OPRX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

OptimizeRx is a member of the Zacks Computer - Software industry. One other stock in the same industry, Cadence Design Systems CDNS, finished the last trading session 1.1% higher at $271.42. CDNS has returned -14.7% over the past month.

For Cadence, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.1% over the past month to $1.9. This represents a change of +1.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Cadence currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

OptimizeRx Corp. (OPRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.