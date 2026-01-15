Strength Seen in Nutrien (NTR): Can Its 7.9% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Nutrien (NTR) shares ended the last trading session 7.9% higher at $66.2. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.8% loss over the past four weeks.

NTR's shares rallied after Morgan Stanley reportedly upgraded it to “Overweight” from “Equal-Weight” and raised the price target to $77 from $70.

This producer of potash and other fertilizers is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +180.7%. Revenues are expected to be $5.24 billion, up 3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Nutrien, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on NTR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Nutrien is part of the Zacks Fertilizers industry. CF Industries (CF), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.6% higher at $85.05. CF has returned 6.9% in the past month.

CF's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $2.55. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +34.9%. CF currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

