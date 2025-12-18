Strength Seen in Impinj (PI): Can Its 3.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Impinj (PI) shares rallied 3.4% in the last trading session to close at $166.49. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11.2% gain over the past four weeks.

Impinj stock is benefiting from a combination of better-than-expected execution, rising RFID adoption and increasingly positive sentiment around its multi-year growth and margin profile.

This provider of radio frequency identification products is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +4.2%. Revenues are expected to be $92.15 million, up 0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Impinj, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on PI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Impinj is part of the Zacks Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3.5% lower at $71.86. LSCC has returned 15.2% in the past month.

Lattice's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.32. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +113.3%. Lattice currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks Naming Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Want to be tipped off early to our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2026? History suggests their performance could be sensational.

From 2012 (when our Director of Research Sheraz Mian assumed responsibility for the portfolio) through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Now Sheraz is combing through 4,400 companies to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2026. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 5.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Impinj, Inc. (PI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.