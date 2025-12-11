Strength Seen in GE Vernova (GEV): Can Its 15.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?

GE Vernova (GEV) shares ended the last trading session 15.6% higher at $723. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 8.5% gain over the past four weeks.

GE Vernova is gaining momentum by sharpening profitability in its wind division through cost controls, better execution and a more disciplined project pipeline. GEV recently raised its financial projections through 2028 and boosted its shareholder returns. The company now anticipates reaching roughly $52 billion in revenue by 2028 with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 20%, a notable increase from its earlier expectations of $45 billion in revenue and a 14% margin.



GE Vernova expects its total backlog to expand from $135 billion to $200 billion by 2028. The company also raised its share-repurchase authorization to $10 billion from $6 billion. Overall, GEV is forecasting improved growth and profitability, signaling confidence in both its long-term strategy and near-term financial position.

This the energy business spun off from General Electric is expected to post quarterly earnings of $3.05 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +76.3%. Revenues are expected to be $10.06 billion, down 4.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For GE Vernova, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on GEV going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

GE Vernova is a member of the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry. One other stock in the same industry, XPLR Infrastructure (XIFR), finished the last trading session 1.2% higher at $9. XIFR has returned -8.4% over the past month.

For XPLR Infrastructure, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -13.2% over the past month to -$0.9. This represents a change of -190.9% from what the company reported a year ago. XPLR Infrastructure currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

