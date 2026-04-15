Strength Seen in ChargePoint (CHPT): Can Its 15.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) shares rallied 15.3% in the last trading session to close at $6.26. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 'no gain, no loss' position over the past four weeks.

ChargePoint shares climbed following solid fiscal Q4 2026 results and a notable reduction in debt. Quarterly revenues rose 7% year over year to $109.3 million, while gross margin improved to 31% from 28% a year earlier. As of Jan. 31, 2026, long-term debt declined to $226.5 million from $297.1 million the previous year, strengthening the balance sheet and improving financial flexibility for future growth.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +7.5%. Revenues are expected to be $94.86 million, down 2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For ChargePoint, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CHPT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

ChargePoint belongs to the Zacks Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Another stock from the same industry, Phinia (PHIN), closed the last trading session 4% lower at $70.11. Over the past month, PHIN has returned 14.1%.

Phinia's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.92. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -2.1%. Phinia currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.