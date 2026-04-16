Strength Seen in Bioventus (BVS): Can Its 6.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Bioventus (BVS) shares rallied 6.6% in the last trading session to close at $10.56. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 10.2% gain over the past four weeks.

Last month, the company reported robust financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, while projecting above-market revenue growth for 2026. This might have driven the recent share price rally.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%. Revenues are expected to be $129.17 million, up 4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Bioventus, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BVS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Bioventus is part of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.5% lower at $13.05. AMRX has returned 5.6% in the past month.

For Amneal, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.17. This represents a change of -19.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Amneal currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bioventus Inc. (BVS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (AMRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.