Streamplay Studio Acquires Noodlecake to Boost Gaming Reach

Streamplay Studio Limited has announced the acquisition of Noodlecake Studios Inc., a North American gaming company, marking a significant expansion in its gaming portfolio. This strategic move follows a recent trading halt and aims to strengthen Streamplay’s position in the competitive gaming and eSports market. The company confirmed compliance with ASX listing rules during this period of increased trading activity.

