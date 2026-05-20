Strauss Group Ltd. Reports Rise In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Strauss Group Ltd. (SGLJF) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled NIS146 million, or NIS1.25 per share. This compares with NIS86 million, or NIS0.74 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Strauss Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of NIS181 million or NIS1.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to NIS1.986 billion from NIS1.887 billion last year.

Strauss Group Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: NIS146 Mln. vs. NIS86 Mln. last year. -EPS: NIS1.25 vs. NIS0.74 last year. -Revenue: NIS1.986 Bln vs. NIS1.887 Bln last year.

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