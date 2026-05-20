Markets

Strauss Group Ltd. Reports Rise In Q1 Bottom Line

May 20, 2026 — 04:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Strauss Group Ltd. (SGLJF) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled NIS146 million, or NIS1.25 per share. This compares with NIS86 million, or NIS0.74 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Strauss Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of NIS181 million or NIS1.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to NIS1.986 billion from NIS1.887 billion last year.

Strauss Group Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: NIS146 Mln. vs. NIS86 Mln. last year. -EPS: NIS1.25 vs. NIS0.74 last year. -Revenue: NIS1.986 Bln vs. NIS1.887 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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