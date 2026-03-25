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Strauss Group Ltd. Q4 Profit Falls

March 25, 2026 — 02:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Strauss Group Ltd. (SGLJF) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at NIS127 million, or NIS1.09 per share. This compares with NIS392 million, or NIS3.36 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Strauss Group Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of NIS151 million or NIS1.30 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to NIS2.007 billion from NIS1.789 billion last year.

Strauss Group Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: NIS127 Mln. vs. NIS392 Mln. last year. -EPS: NIS1.09 vs. NIS3.36 last year. -Revenue: NIS2.007 Bln vs. NIS1.789 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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