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Stratus Properties Swings To Q1 Profit

May 12, 2026 — 08:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS), a real estate company, Tuesday reported earnings for the first quarter compared to a loss for the same period last year. The results particularly reflected a significant increase in gain on sale of assets recorded in the latest period.

The company reported earnings of $6.63 million or $0.82 per share compared with a loss of $2.88 million or $0.36 per share of last year.

Gain on sale of assets increased to $22.98 million this quarter from $0.2 million of the previous year.

However, revenue decreased to $3.8 million from $5 million of prior year, primarily due to decreased revenue from Lantana Place Retail, which was sold in fourth-quarter 2025, and Kingwood Place, which was sold in first-quarter 2026.

On Monday, STRS shares closed at $29.58, down 0.84% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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