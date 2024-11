(RTTNews) - Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS), a real estate developer, on Wednesday announced that its Board approved a new share repurchase of up to $5 million.

The share repurchase authorizes Stratus, in management's and the Capital Committee of the Board's discretion, to repurchase shares from time to time, subject to market conditions and other factors.

