Stratus Properties Inc. Full Year Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Stratus Properties Inc. (STRS) announced earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $11.98 million, or $1.47 per share. This compares with $1.96 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 44.8% to $29.91 million from $54.18 million last year.

Stratus Properties Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.98 Mln. vs. $1.96 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.47 vs. $0.24 last year. -Revenue: $29.91 Mln vs. $54.18 Mln last year.

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