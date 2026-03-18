Strattec's Digital Key Push: A Future Growth Lever for STRT?

Strattec Security’s STRT digital key effort looks like a real growth opportunity, but investors should view it as a longer-term lever rather than a near-term earnings driver.

The company is reshaping itself around higher-value vehicle access products. Management views digital key alongside power access products, latching mechanisms and door handles as core focus areas. CEO Jennifer Slater said Strattec remains “heavily focused” on digital key technology, which she described as the next-generation technology of a traditional key fob. The company is discussing digital key and broader access products with both existing and prospective customers.

Digital key is not a side bet; it sits at the center of Strattec’s broader push to become a more complete vehicle access solutions supplier. The company is prioritizing higher-value areas such as power access, door handles and digital key solutions, while moving away from lower-return businesses like switches.

Why Digital Key Matters

The key attraction is mix improvement. Strattec’s recent results already show the benefit of higher-content products. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, sales rose 5.9% to $137.5 million, helped by favorable sales mix, higher content value and new program launches. Gross margin expanded 330 basis points to 16.5%, while management said it now sees 15-16% as a more sustainable gross margin baseline.

That does not mean digital key is already driving results in a meaningful way. The company has not broken out digital key revenues. Still, if Strattec can win more electronically rich access programs, its content per vehicle should rise, supporting both revenue quality and margins over time.

The Timing is the Main Catch

The biggest limitation is timing. Automotive sales cycles are long. The very earliest impact from current digital key and access-product discussions would be model-year 2029, and that a later start is even more likely as customers work through product plans and supplier qualification.

Strattec is actively engaged on proposals for 2029 model years and beyond, and that engineering effort is now centered on customer priorities for platform launches from 2029 onward.

That pushes digital key out of the near-term earnings story. Management still expects second-half fiscal 2026 sales to decline 3-4% year over year because of weaker auto production, lapping prior pricing actions and ongoing currency pressure. So, for now, STRT’s results are being driven more by restructuring, pricing, operating improvement and mix gains across the existing business than by digital key itself.

Why it is Still Worth Watching

Even though the revenue payoff is years away, digital key could still matter a lot if Strattec starts winning future platforms. Once a supplier is designed into a vehicle platform, that business often lasts for the life of the platform, typically five to seven years. That means even a small number of wins could create durable, multi-year revenue streams.

Strattec also has the financial flexibility to pursue that opportunity. The company ended the quarter with $99 million in cash and just $2.5 million in debt. Capital priorities include supporting organic growth and new customer programs and STRT’s healthy balance sheet supports its transformation initiatives.

Still, execution will be everything. Peers like Magna International MGA and BorgWarner BWA are also pursuing higher-content platforms, but technology alone does not guarantee program wins or lasting margin gains.

Bottom Line

Strattec’s digital key push looks credible as the company’s next growth lever. It fits management’s strategy of moving toward higher-value access solutions, it aligns with the company’s effort to raise content per vehicle, and it could support stronger long-term revenue visibility if platform wins materialize.

STRT stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRT’s fiscal 2026 EPS implies a year-over-year growth of 16%. The EPS estimates have moved north over the past 60 days.

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