Strattec Security (STRT) Soars 5.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Strattec Security (STRT) shares ended the last trading session 5.4% higher at $80.4. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 3.8% loss over the past four weeks.

Strattec Security’s shares rose on the back of its cost-saving initiatives and solid balance sheet. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company introduced a voluntary early retirement program and carried out further restructuring initiatives within its Mexico operations. These measures are expected to generate annual savings of approximately $3.4 million. As of Dec. 28, 2025, the company held $99 million in cash and cash equivalents against total debt of $2.5 million. The reduced debt level improves the company’s financial flexibility.

This maker of automotive locks and keys is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.14 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -24%. Revenues are expected to be $140.7 million, down 2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Strattec Security, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on STRT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Strattec Security is a member of the Zacks Automotive - Original Equipment industry. One other stock in the same industry, Magna (MGA), finished the last trading session 5.9% higher at $57.3. MGA has returned -6.3% over the past month.

For Magna, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.03. This represents a change of +32.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Magna currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

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Strattec Security Corporation (STRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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