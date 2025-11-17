Strattec Security (STRT) Price Target Increased by 11.25% to 90.78

The average one-year price target for Strattec Security (NasdaqGM:STRT) has been revised to $90.78 / share. This is an increase of 11.25% from the prior estimate of $81.60 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $87.87 to a high of $95.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 36.74% from the latest reported closing price of $66.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 223 funds or institutions reporting positions in Strattec Security. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 35.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to STRT is 0.08%, an increase of 15.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.95% to 4,266K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al holds 596K shares representing 14.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares , representing a decrease of 13.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in STRT by 5.43% over the last quarter.

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 250K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 252K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRT by 47.87% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT GAMCO Small Company Value Portfolio Class IB holds 233K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares , representing a decrease of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRT by 48.65% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 145K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 138K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares , representing an increase of 77.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in STRT by 361.66% over the last quarter.

