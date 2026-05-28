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Strattec Board Authorizes New $40 Mln Share Buyback

May 28, 2026 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Auto parts supplier Strattec Security Corp. (STRT) said on Thursday its board authorized a new share repurchase program of upto $40 million and terminated a buyback plan that had been in place since 1996.

The program has no expiration date and does not obligate Strattec to buy any specific amount of stock.

Strattec bought back 110,269 shares at an average price of $67.10 in the fiscal fourth quarter before ending the old plan.

Chief Executive Jennifer Slater said the company's "strong cash position" allows it to invest in growth while returning capital to shareholders.

In pre-market activity on Nasdaq, shares of Strattec were up 0.01 percent, changing hands at $75.07, after closing Wednesday's regular session 1.20 percent higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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