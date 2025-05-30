Markets

Strathcona Offers To Buy MEG Energy

May 30, 2025 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Strathcona Resources Ltd. (SCR.TO), a Canadian oil and gas producer, said on Friday that it has commenced its offer to acquire shares of MEG Energy Corp. (MEG.TO) for 0.62 of share of Strathcona and $4.10 in cash per MEG share.

Strathcona also announced the execution of an equity commitment with Waterous Energy Fund, the holder of 79.6% of the Strathcona, through certain limited partnerships comprising Waterous Energy Fund III, or WEF III, pursuant to which WEF III has committed to purchase an additional 21.4 million Strathcona shares through subscription receipts.

The investment will be closed at a subscription price of $30.92 per subscription receipt, being equivalent to the price of the Strathcona shares on May 15, equating to an incremental investment by WEF in Strathcona of around $662 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

STHRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.