Strategy's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MSTR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 352 extraordinary options activities for Strategy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 31% bearish. Among these notable options, 214 are puts, totaling $18,934,783, and 138 are calls, amounting to $10,921,080.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $0.5 and $1080.0 for Strategy, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Strategy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Strategy's whale activity within a strike price range from $0.5 to $1080.0 in the last 30 days.

Strategy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $32.0 $31.65 $32.0 $260.00 $707.2K 2.9K 4.9K MSTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $232.15 $229.25 $230.32 $10.50 $667.9K 93 29 MSTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $10.8 $10.7 $10.7 $225.00 $394.3K 1.5K 6.2K MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/14/25 $106.05 $104.7 $106.05 $130.00 $148.4K 3 121 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $30.9 $30.45 $30.9 $420.00 $148.3K 450 52

About Strategy

Strategy is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provide industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Strategy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Strategy Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 19,668,479, the MSTR's price is down by -17.89%, now at $235.79. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 49 days. What The Experts Say On Strategy

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $421.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Strategy, which currently sits at a price target of $421.

