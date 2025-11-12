Strategy To YieldBoost WTW From 1.1% To 6.6% Using Options

Shareholders of Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (Symbol: WTW) looking to boost their income beyond the stock's 1.1% annualized dividend yield can sell the April 2026 covered call at the $350 strike and collect the premium based on the $7.50 bid, which annualizes to an additional 5.5% rate of return against the current stock price (at Stock Options Channel we call this the), for a total of 6.6% annualized rate in the scenario where the stock is not called away. Any upside above $350 would be lost if the stock rises there and is called away, but WTW shares would have to advance 8.6% from current levels for that to occur, meaning that in the scenario where the stock is called, the shareholder has earned a 10.9% return from this trading level, in addition to any dividends collected before the stock was called.

In general, dividend amounts are not always predictable and tend to follow the ups and downs of profitability at each company. In the case of Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co, looking at the dividend history chart for WTW below can help in judging whether the most recent dividend is likely to continue, and in turn whether it is a reasonable expectation to expect a 1.1% annualized dividend yield.

Below is a chart showing WTW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in red:

The chart above, and the stock's historical volatility, can be a helpful guide in combination with fundamental analysis to judge whether selling the April 2026 covered call at the $350 strike gives good reward for the risk of having given away the upside beyond $350. (Do most options expire worthless? This and six other common options myths debunked). We calculate the trailing twelve month volatility for Willis Towers Watson Public Ltd Co (considering the last 250 trading day closing values as well as today's price of $322.12) to be 21%. For other call options contract ideas at the various different available expirations, visit the WTW Stock Options page of StockOptionsChannel.com.

In mid-afternoon trading on Wednesday, the put volume among S&P 500 components was 787,816 contracts, with call volume at 1.58M, for a put:call ratio of 0.50 so far for the day. Compared to the long-term median put:call ratio of .65, that represents very high call volume relative to puts; in other words, buyers are preferring calls in options trading so far today. Find out which 15 call and put options traders are talking about today.

Top YieldBoost Calls of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.