Strategy vs. Circle: Which Crypto-Linked Stock Has More Upside Now?

Strategy MSTR and Circle Internet Group CRCL are closely linked to the cryptocurrency market, but they gain that exposure through distinct models. Strategy is heavily leveraged to Bitcoin holdings, while Circle is a major player in stablecoin (USDC) adoption, making them key publicly traded proxies for crypto exposure.



Both companies are strongly correlated with Bitcoin price movements and manage large digital asset reserves. As institutional interest in crypto rebounds, regulation evolves and investors seek diversified ways to gain exposure beyond direct token ownership. At the same time, the global crypto market is expected to grow strongly in the coming years, highlighting the long-term opportunity. This is why MSTR and CRCL are especially relevant today — and raises an important question: which stock is a good one to pick right now? Let's go deeper.

The Case for MSTR Stock

Strategy represents a unique crypto-linked Bitcoin treasury equity, combining a legacy software business with an aggressive Bitcoin accumulation and capital markets strategy. The company holds a massive 780,897 Bitcoins as of now, valued at approximately $58.5 billion. This aggressive accumulation has supported consistent Bitcoin per share (BPS) expansion, delivering a 5.6% BTC yield year to date, which reflects a disciplined approach to compounding shareholder exposure to Bitcoin over time.



A major strength lies in Strategy’s evolving capital markets engine. The company has successfully diversified funding through common equity and innovative “digital credit” instruments such as STRC, STRF, STRD and STRK. These products broaden investor access, offer attractive yields and enhance liquidity. Combined with a sizable at-the-market issuance program and a long-term capital plan extending through 2027, Strategy has built a scalable framework to fund continued Bitcoin accumulation. Its $2.25 billion cash reserve further strengthens financial flexibility, covering more than two years of fixed obligations and reducing the risk of forced asset sales during market downturns. Staggered debt maturities (2027-2032) also limit near-term refinancing pressure.



However, Strategy remains heavily dependent on Bitcoin price movements, making earnings highly volatile. In fourth-quarter 2025, the net loss was $12.6 billion, reflecting BTC price fluctuations rather than core operations. The capital-intensive model also relies on sustained investor demand for equity and preferred instruments, raising potential dilution concerns. Additionally, the company carries meaningful leverage of around $8.2 billion, which, while manageable, adds sensitivity to prolonged crypto weakness.

The Case for CRCL Stock

Circle stands out as a leading crypto-linked stock, built on a scalable, stablecoin infrastructure model. Its flagship asset, USDC, continues to gain traction, with circulation rising 72% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2025 and onchain transaction volume surging 247%, reflecting accelerating adoption across payments, trading and financial applications. This strong network growth translated into robust financial performance, with total revenues reaching $770 million, primarily driven by $733 million in reserve income.



Beyond stablecoins, Circle is evolving into a full-stack internet financial platform. Its expanding ecosystem — including the Arc blockchain, Circle Payments Network (CPN), StableFX and interoperability solutions like CCT — positions the company at the center of next-generation financial infrastructure. These innovations enhance cross-border payments, FX settlement and onchain applications, reinforcing powerful network effects.



A key growth driver is Circle’s transition toward a multi-asset digital ecosystem. Alongside USDC, products like EURC and USYC broaden its reach into euro-denominated payments and yield-bearing collateral solutions, enabling participation across payments, trading and institutional finance. Deepening partnerships with major players such as Visa and Intuit, along with integration across more than 30 blockchain networks, further strengthen adoption and scalability.



However, the model remains highly sensitive to interest rate movements, as fluctuations in the reserve return rate directly impact reserve income. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the reserve return rate was down 68 bps, highlighting this sensitivity. Additionally, increasing distribution costs and an evolving regulatory landscape — particularly with frameworks like the GENIUS Act — could pressure near-term margins and operational uncertainties.

How Do Estimates Compare for MSTR & CRCL?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSTR’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $136.35 per share, reflecting a sharp recovery from the prior year’s loss of $15.23. However, estimate revisions have remained unchanged over the past 30 days but declined 6.8% over the last 60 days. Moreover, revenue growth expectations remain modest at just 4.02% for 2026, highlighting limited expansion beyond its Bitcoin-driven model.



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In contrast, CRCL demonstrates a more constructive outlook. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at 84 cents per share. Estimates have seen a marginal 1-cent downward revision over the past 30 days but improved by 3 cents over the past 60 days, indicating strengthening sentiment. The company is also expected to swing meaningfully year over year from a loss of 44 cents per share. CRCL further outperforms, with revenues projected to grow 15.55% in 2026 — significantly higher than MSTR’s low single-digit growth.



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Stock Performance & Valuation: MSTR vs. CRCL

In the year-to-date period, CRCL shares have gained 35.5%, outperforming MSTR and the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry’s decline of 2% and 7.5%, respectively. This remarkable success highlights Circle's diversified revenue sources and growing infrastructure expansion, while MSTR is closely linked to Bitcoin's price fluctuations, which have exhibited more volatile performance since early 2026.

MSTR vs. CRCL Stock Performance



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Both Circle and Strategy shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by a Value Score of D and F, respectively. CRCL is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 98.58X, significantly higher than MSTR’s 1.52X, implying strong expectations for future earnings growth.

MSTR vs. CRCL Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Conclusion

Circle looks like the better choice right now due to its stronger growth, improving earnings outlook and more diversified business model. While Strategy is more dependent on Bitcoin price swings, making it riskier. CRCL’s expanding financial infrastructure and stablecoin ecosystem provide more balanced upside with relatively lower volatility and broader long-term growth potential.



CRCL and MSTR currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.