Strategy Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Strategy.

Looking at options history for Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) we detected 234 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 66 are puts, for a total amount of $5,269,103 and 168, calls, for a total amount of $13,737,995.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $800.0 for Strategy during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Strategy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Strategy's whale activity within a strike price range from $10.0 to $800.0 in the last 30 days.

Strategy Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $352.6 $351.9 $352.6 $710.00 $1.0M 42 30 MSTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $47.1 $46.6 $47.0 $500.00 $470.0K 3.8K 113 MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $166.75 $165.5 $166.75 $410.00 $333.5K 47 20 MSTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $379.2 $377.5 $378.4 $10.00 $264.8K 1.2K 28 MSTR PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $33.9 $33.7 $33.7 $380.00 $168.5K 871 276

About Strategy

Strategy is a bitcoin treasury company and a provider of business intelligence services. It is designed to provide investors varying degrees of economic exposure to Bitcoin by offering a range of securities, including equity and fixed-income instruments. The company also provide industry AI-powered enterprise analytics software.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Strategy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Strategy

With a trading volume of 9,875,095, the price of MSTR is down by -1.48%, reaching $388.55.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 87 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Strategy

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $510.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $480. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Strategy, targeting a price of $464. * An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. persists with their Buy rating on Strategy, maintaining a target price of $521. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Strategy, which currently sits at a price target of $475. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on Strategy with a target price of $614.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Strategy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for MSTR

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Buy

