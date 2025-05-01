Bitcoin Magazine



Strategy Reports $5.8 Billion Year-to-Date Bitcoin Gain, Doubles Capital Plan to $84 Billion

Today, Strategy delivered its Q1 2025 earnings report, announcing a 13.7% year-to-date “BTC Yield” and a $5.8 billion “BTC $ Gain.” The company now holds 553,555 bitcoins at a total cost of $37.9 billion—an average of $68,459 per coin—making it the undisputed leader in corporate Bitcoin reserves.

Strategy announces BTC Yield of 13.7% and BTC $ Gain of $5.8B year-to-date, doubles capital plan to $42B equity and $42B fixed income to purchase bitcoin, and increases BTC Yield target from 15% to 25% and BTC $ Gain target from $10B to $15B. $MSTR $STRK $STRF — Strategy (@Strategy) May 1, 2025

The company also announced it is doubling its capital raising efforts from $42 billion to $84 billion. According to President and CEO Phong Le, this plan is 32% complete, and Strategy still has about $57 billion left to raise to buy more Bitcoin through 2027. Le stated that Strategy may explore new ways of raising capital over time to purchase more Bitcoin, in addition to their current methods of fundraising.

JUST IN: Michael Saylor's Strategy says it still has $57 billion left to raise to buy more #Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/3cgtX3vbWM — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) May 1, 2025

In the first four months of 2025, Strategy added 301,335 BTC to its balance sheet through a record-setting $21 billion at-the-market (ATM) equity offering. With Bitcoin now trading near $97,300, Strategy’s unrealized gains have soared even further in Q2.

“We successfully executed our record $21 billion common stock ATM, adding 301,335 BTC to our balance sheet while simultaneously achieving a 50% increase in MSTR share price during the same period,” said Phong Le, President and CEO. “In Q1, we also broadened our capital base with two of the most successful preferred stock IPOs in a decade.”

The company also announced it is increasing its 2025 BTC Yield target from 15% to 25%, and its BTC $ Gain target from $10 billion to $15 billion—showcasing a bolder and more aggressive Bitcoin acquisition strategy.

Andrew Kang, Chief Financial Officer, added, “We are thrilled to report a strong start to the year with a year-to-date BTC Yield of 13.7%, achieving over 90% of our 2025 target in just the first four months. Our year-to-date BTC $ Gain of $5.8 billion also meets 58% of our annual target. With strong market momentum and our successful treasury execution, we are increasing our 2025 BTC Yield target to 25% and BTC $ Gain target to $15 billion.”

Kang also noted the adoption of fair value accounting for Bitcoin holdings, which led to a $12.7 billion uplift in retained earnings despite a $5.9 billion unrealized loss due to Q1’s closing BTC price of $82,445.

With over 70 public companies now adopting a Bitcoin treasury standard, Strategy continues to lead the movement—proving Bitcoin isn’t just an asset, it’s a corporate cornerstone.

