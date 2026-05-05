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Strategy Q1 Loss Widens On Higher Unrealized Bitcoin Losses

May 05, 2026 — 04:30 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Bitcoin treasury company Strategy Inc. (MSTR) reported a significantly wider first-quarter net loss, as a sharp increase in unrealized losses on digital assets weighed heavily on earnings.

Net loss for the quarter widened to $12.77 billion, or $38.25 per share, from $4.23 billion, or $16.49 per share, in the same period last year.

The increase in losses was primarily driven by unrealized losses on digital assets totaling $14.46 billion, compared with $5.91 billion a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter rose to $124.3 million from $111.1 million last year.

The company said it held approximately 818,334 bitcoins as of early May.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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