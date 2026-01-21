Strategy (MSTR) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Strategy (MSTR) was up +2.23% at $163.81. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.16% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.21%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.18%.

The business software company's shares have seen an increase of 1.49% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 0.5% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.42%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Strategy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 5, 2026. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $46.02, reflecting a 1538.13% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $119.6 million, down 0.91% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $78.04 per share and a revenue of $473.1 million, demonstrating changes of +1261.31% and 0%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Strategy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Strategy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Strategy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.11. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.46 for its industry.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, finds itself in the top 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

