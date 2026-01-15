Strategy (MSTR) Moves 3.7% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Strategy MSTR shares soared 3.7% in the last trading session to close at $179.33. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 3.3% gain over the past four weeks.

MSTR is benefiting from structured revenue momentum, clear controls, scalable funding, and Bitcoin leverage, with its software business providing a stable cash-flow foundation that supports sustainable performance.

This business software company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $46.02 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +1538.1%. Revenues are expected to be $119.6 million, down 0.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Strategy, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on MSTR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Strategy is a member of the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, StepStone Group Inc. STEP, finished the last trading session 1.4% higher at $73.5. STEP has returned 14.1% over the past month.

For StepStone Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.54. This represents a change of +22.7% from what the company reported a year ago. StepStone Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

