Strategy (MSTR) Is Interesting, but MSTY Is Better

Key Points You can buy Strategy stock directly or invest in an ETF that offers exposure to Strategy stock via options.

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF is designed for investors who are seeking high monthly income and regular cash flow.

While this ETF is tied to Strategy stock, it has a different risk-reward profile due to the use of options.

During the past five years, Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) has been one of the top-performing stocks in the world. It's up a head-spinning 3,200% during that period. And it shows no signs of letting up anytime soon. Year to date, Strategy (formerly known as MicroStrategy) is up 32%.

But here's the thing: If you want regular cash flow and a steady stream of high monthly income, those capital gains aren't going to help you. You will only generate income if you sell the stock.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

As an alternative, you could invest in the YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEMKT: MSTY). This exchange-traded fund (ETF) generates monthly income for investors using options tied to Strategy stock. There's a lot to unpack, so let's take a closer look.

What is MSTY?

The YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF is an investment product that offers extreme exposure to Strategy stock. You can think of it as a "1-stock ETF," except that you don't actually own the underlying stock in the ETF. Instead, the ETF generates income by selling (i.e., "writing") call options on Strategy stock.

This income for the investor is measured in terms of distribution rate. This refers to the income generated by the ETF as a percentage of its net asset value. The higher the distribution rate, the more money you receive. Right now, the distribution rate of MSTY is 93%.

That's much higher than the distribution rates of other popular YieldMax ETFs. For example, the distribution rate of the YieldMax ETF for Tesla stock is 59%. The distribution rate of the YieldMax ETF for Apple stock is 32%.

This high distribution rate is the result of a nifty feat of financial alchemy that uses derivatives (i.e., options) to transform a non-yield-bearing asset (MSTR stock) into a yield-bearing asset (the MSTY ETF). In short, you're able to generate a yield from Strategy stock, even though it pays no dividends to investors. That's Wall Street magic.

What are the trade-offs involved?

As you might have guessed by now, there are some trade-offs involved. After all, on Wall Street, there is no such thing as a free lunch. So, in exchange for giving up some of the high upside potential of MSTR stock, you get a steady monthly income. The strategy is designed to work best when the price of MSTR is not expected to soar dramatically in value.

This is very important to keep in mind, since Strategy is highly leveraged to the price of Bitcoin. If the price of Bitcoin surges in value dramatically, then you could be losing out on some of the potential upside of holding MSTR stock. Yes, you will still be generating income and earning a regular yield via the ETF, but it might leave you feeling a bit disappointed, since you do not own shares in the company.

On the other hand, if the price of MSTR does not surge in value or falls only slightly, you should come out ahead, because people will still be buying call options on that stock. Thus, you will still be earning income.

As YieldMax advises potential investors, this ETF product is best for those who are neutral to moderately bullish on Strategy, and who want monthly income and regular cash flow. It should be used for diversification purposes, and should not compromise a significant portion of your overall portfolio.

Caveats about options

Before investing in the YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF, I would highly advise becoming familiar with call options, just to understand how they behave under different scenarios. At the very least, you should familiarize yourself with basic option payout charts.

This YieldMax ETF employs a covered call strategy, meaning any call option is written against a stock that is already owned. Technically, this YieldMax ETF employs a "synthetic" covered call strategy, since it uses a combination of different options to simulate a covered call position, without actually owning the underlying stock.

As an investor, all of this happens behind the scenes, and you don't need to know anything about options for the strategy to work. So, even though this might sound incredibly complex, YieldMax does all the heavy lifting for you.

At the end of the day, if you're hunting for some extra monthly income and are excited about generating some yield from an investment that normally does not offer any, then the YieldMax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETF could be worth a closer look.

Should you invest $1,000 in Tidal Trust II - YieldMax Mstr Option Income Strategy ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in Tidal Trust II - YieldMax Mstr Option Income Strategy ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Tidal Trust II - YieldMax Mstr Option Income Strategy ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $697,627!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $939,655!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,045% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 178% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2025

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Bitcoin, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.