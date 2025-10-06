Strategy (MSTR) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest close session, Strategy (MSTR) was up +2.29% at $359.69. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.71%.

The business software company's stock has climbed by 4.69% in the past month, exceeding the Finance sector's gain of 2.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.26%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Strategy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.11, marking a 92.95% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $118.2 million, up 1.84% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$15.73 per share and revenue of $466.75 million. These totals would mark changes of -134.08% and +0.71%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Strategy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Right now, Strategy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Strategy Inc (MSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

